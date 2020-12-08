The Regional Business Council has hired Jennings School District Superintendent Art McCoy as a contractor to lead its workforce development program, effective Jan. 4.
McCoy announced last month that he would retire as superintendent June 30. In a statement released last week by the RBC, he said he will work part-time on the STL.works program, which was unveiled last year as a web portal designed to connect job seekers with positions that don't require college degrees, but some level of training.
McCoy said it became clear to him that "much more than a web portal is needed."
"It needed a true leader, a true champion to connect the actual people," he said in a statement released by the Business Council. The portal "is just a tool. It takes initiative to get people to work, to solve a crisis," McCoy said, referring to the larger number of unfilled positions while many people remain unemployed.
RBC said collaborators with the program include St. Louis Community College, the Civic Pride Foundation, BJC HealthCare, McCarthy, World Wide Technology, AT&T St. Louis and SSM Health.
McCoy said he plans to work to build relationships with more corporations and educational institutions. McCoy will serve as STL.works' spokesman, plus communicate the program "to school counselors, teachers and directly to students the importance of skilled careers and the work and the opportunities available in skilled jobs, especially health care, manufacturing, the trades and technology,"
The RBC statement said McCoy has instituted career pathways in numerous school districts and served on more than 30 college and corporate boards.
The Council, with more than 110 members, has as its mission to unite and engage members on business, civic and philanthropic affairs. The nonprofit, in its most recent available tax filing, reported revenue and expenses of about $2.6 million in 2018.
