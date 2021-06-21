JPMorgan Chase has invested $150,000 in the Career Accelerator Pathway (CAP) for a third consecutive summer, bringing its commitment to STL Youth Jobs to $1.1 million.
The funding will help offer 50 young adults with extensive pre-employment training as well as paid professional summer internships with leading corporations, businesses and nonprofits.
Youths enrolled in the program are returning participants on post-secondary or trade education tracks.
“JPMorgan Chase’s investment in STL Youth Jobs has allowed our region’s young people to advance their career trajectory through new opportunities and increased professional networks,” said Hillary Frey, STL Youth Jobs executive director.
“So many youths would not have known about a particular company or would not have had access to these professional networks without STL Youth Jobs. Youth are able to leverage their career paths as they reach a crucial stage in deciding next steps post-graduation.”
STL Youth Jobs has provided more than 4,000 youth with paid work experience, job readiness and financial literacy training career and mentoring services.
“Between persistent racial injustice, the COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting economic downturn, it’s been a challenging time for families across the country,” said Craig Horstmann, JPMorgan Chase market director, commercial banking.
“And especially in under resourced communities, young people are being hit particularly hard. That’s why JPMorgan Chase is working in St. Louis to address this problem by identifying innovative strategies for reconnecting young people to work-based learning experiences.
“Summer jobs provide students with a meaningful learning work-based experience, source of income, chance to build professional networks, and pride in their ability to contribute to their families and communities.”
Frey said JPMorgan Chase’s “generous support” has helped the organization integrate career and skills-based focus into its summer employment program through an IT training program, a healthcare track, and active connections to career pathways.
