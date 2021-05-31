Been part of team 18 years
June Fowler, BJC senior vice president of communications, marketing and public affairs, and a fixture with the health care provider for almost 20 years, has announced she will retire at the end of the year.
“June will be leaving behind an indelible mark on BJC and on those of us who have had the pleasure of working alongside her,” said BJC president and CEO Rich Liekweg.
“She has been the heart and the drive behind countless BJC initiatives, never failing to exceed the original vision.”
Fowler is also a staunch defender of inclusion at BJC and throughout the region.
When BJC announced the Washington University/BJC Medical Center campus at Kingshighway Boulevard would undergo new construction and renovation inside, outside and under the Midtown footprint, Fowler told the American there would be “a plan for increasing minority participation on the project.”
“That speaks to who we are as an owner. It’s very clear. You don’t come to BJC without a plan about how you increase diversity.”
After joining BJC in December 2003, she became pivotal in the effort to gain community approval in St. Charles County for building the system’s first new hospital, Progress West.
Her scope of responsibilities steadily expanded over the years to include executive leadership of BJC brand marketing, government relations, community health, employee wellness and community benefit.
Among her notable achievements are BJC’s “World’s Best Medicine. Made Better.” brand awareness campaign and the newly invigorated THRIVE employee wellness program. She also was instrumental in numerous regional partnership projects including the Hudlin Park lease renewal, Kingshighway/Forest Park interchange, Cortex corridor redevelopment and the new Central West End Metro station.
From Fowler’s imaginings grew creative community benefit initiatives including the BJC Book Brigade, BJC Scholars and BJC Gives Back. Most recently, she has helped establish BJC’s inaugural Office of Community Health Improvement. And, under her leadership, BJC engaged with partners across the region and state to gain voter support for Medicaid expansion in Missouri.
Fowler remains active in the St. Louis community, serving organizations ranging from Citizens for Modern Transit and Lambert St. Louis International Airport to The Muny, Cortex Innovation Community and KIPP St. Louis. She also serves in roles with UMB Bank, Washington University and the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, and has been involved over the years with the Girl Scout Council of Greater St. Louis, Metropolitan Association for Philanthropy and children’s services at her church.
Fowler’s list of honors and awards is long and varied, including recognition for outstanding leadership and service from St. Louis Suburban Journals, KMOX Radio, St. Louis Business Journal, Coro, YWCA of Metro St. Louis, St. Louis American, University of Missouri – Columbia, Greater Missouri Leadership Challenge and Healthcare Businesswomen’s Association.
“BJC was made stronger because of June’s impact, and I thank her for her years of service,” said Liekweg. “Congratulations to June on an accomplished career at BJC and best wishes on her well-earned retirement.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.