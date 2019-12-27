KAI Build, a minority-owned business, broke ground on a renovation and addition project at the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District Headquarters Engine House One in Maryland Heights on December 10. KAI Build is the general contractor on the project, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. FGM Architects, Inc. was the architect on the project.
Plans for the project include a complete upgrade of the existing 22-year-old, 18,902-square-foot firehouse located at 2600 Schuetz Rd., plus a 2,112-square-foot living quarters addition and a 4,300-square-foot apparatus support addition on the east and north sides of the building. The new design includes more capacity for emergency equipment, improved operational areas, a severe weather safe room, living quarters that promote gender equity, dedicated decontamination area with specialized gear extractors to reduce the risk of firefighter cancer, and removal and replacement of all mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire protection components.
The fire apparatus and ambulance will continue to run out of Engine House One without disruption to emergency services during the construction process. The administration offices will be temporarily relocated to 11911 Adie Road in Maryland Heights, courtesy of World Wide Technology.
The project was made possible by a bond passed by voters for capital purchases.
“We are excited to be part of such a transformational project for the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District and the residents it serves by helping to build this much-needed, state-of-the-art facility for its firefighters and staff,” said Steve Kizer, Director of Field Operations for KAI Build.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.