KAI Enterprises, a black-owned national design and build firm based in St. Louis, has one project just finished and another underway in Texas.
In San Antonio, KAI designed the VIA Metropolitan Transit’s Brooks City Base Transit Center that opened on September 14. The new $1.3 million, 4,300-square-foot transit center includes eight bus bays located on a transit island with new bus lanes looping around it.
The Brooks Air Force Base once located on the site was one of the first training facilities for the U.S. Army Air Corps, dating back to December 1917. The facility’s design takes cues from World War I biplanes with its curved roof and columnar support system.
In Dallas, KAI served as the architect-of-record on a new 73,000-square-foot Dallas County South Government Center where construction just got underway. KAI Design also integrated its in-house Mechanical, Electrical and Plumbing (MEP) engineering group into the project and assisted with master planning the overall site for future growth.
Design features of the new facility include a public walking trail around the property that will also be used by the Constable’s and Sheriff’s Academy for agility training, a weight room for employees and a wellness room for nursing mothers. The project included the design and integration of a 160-foot-tall radio communications tower, a kennel for the K-9 Unit, and property and evidence storage.
The facility is designed to achieve a LEED v4 Silver Certification. Construction of the facility is expected to be completed in December 2020.
To learn more about KAI, visit www.kai-db.com.
