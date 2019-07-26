The Kwame Foundation Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, August 29 at Topgolf, 16851 N. Outer 40 Rd. in Chesterfield – for both experienced and rookie-golfers. It starts at noon and is a four-hour event, start to finish (no rain delays).
“Our tournament raises money for first-generation, minority, college-bound students,” said Tony Thompson, foundation CEO. “Your participation and generosity will help many students start their college careers off with less of a financial burden. Last year’s tournament raised over $90,000 and we are sure we can beat that number with your help.”
There will be a tournament-style scramble format, with teams comprised of four golfers. Bring your own clubs or use Topgolf’s. Food, beer and wine will be served during the event. Prizes will be awarded to top scoring teams. There will be a $25,000 prize for a hole in one.
Questions? Email swilson@kwamebuildinggroup.com. Register at https://tinyurl.com/kwame-golf.
