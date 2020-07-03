Because of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, The Kwame Foundation has canceled its 17th annual golf tournament, which raises tens of thousands of dollars each year for scholarships for first-generation, college-bound students. The Kwame Foundation, a 501c(3) organization, is fundraising online so they can continue to help students. Donations can be made at www.kwamefoundation.org/donate
Since 2003, the foundation has endowed over $1.5 million in scholarships and grants at over 12 different universities. Although the foundation serves students of all races, the primary focus is minority students who are bright, talented, high-achieving individuals but might not otherwise have an opportunity for higher education.
“The needs of our college-bound students continue in significant ways,” said Kim Thompson, executive director of The Kwame Foundation and cofounder along with Anthony (Tony) Thompson, CEO of Kwame Building Group.
For more information on Kwame Foundation, visit www.kwamefoundation.org or call (314) 754-5619.
