The African-American Credit Union Coalition (AACUC) has elected Larry D. Sewell, vice president of Corporate Partnerships and Advocacy for Together Credit Union, as chairman of the Board of Directors. Previously, Sewell served as the vice chairman for two consecutive terms. He succeeds Adrian Johnson, Senior Vice President/CFO, MECU Credit Union, Baltimore, Maryland.
Established in 1999, AACUC advocates on behalf of communities often under-served by majority financial institutions, while promoting internship and mentorship. The organization’s mission is to promote diversity, equity, and inclusion through advocacy and professional development. Membership includes credit union professionals, volunteers, credit unions, leagues, regulators, vendors and trade associations working in the credit union industry.
Sewell was first appointed to AACUC’s Board of Directors in 2016 and then elected for a three-year term in 2017. After, in 2018, Sewell became vice chairman, serving two consecutive terms. During his tenure, he helped carry out the vision of the coalition by serving as the
chairperson of the Advocacy Committee, which advocates at the local, state and federal levels by raising awareness of issues that affect Credit Unions, and engaging with appropriate boards, trade associations, commissions, and targeted legislative and regulatory organizations to affect change;
co-chair of the Membership Committee, which recruits and maintains dedicated individuals to carry out the mission of the AACUC;
member of the Mentoring Committee, which enhances efforts within the movement to provide mentoring services to credit unions worldwide; and
member of the Nominating Committee, which nominates candidates to serve on the Board.
Sewell joined Together Credit Union, formerly Anheuser-Busch Employees' Credit Union, in 1995 as the vice president of Training and Development, where he led the credit union’s strategic initiatives for more than 20 years, before stepping into his new role as the Vice President of Corporate Partnerships & Advocacy. As a financial services industry expert and thought leader, he volunteers in the community and mentors new Credit Union employees through the OWLs (Older Wiser Leaders) Employee Resource Group, and serves on the Credit Union’s Diversity and Inclusion Council. Sewell also gives back to his community as the Chair of the Planning Commission for the City of O’Fallon, IL, a position he has held since 2009.
Sewell is a retired commissioned officer for the U.S. Air Force, and holds a Bachelor of Science in Business from Samford University, Birmingham, AL, a Master’s Degree in Business from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and a Master’s Degree in Information Resources Management from Webster University.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.