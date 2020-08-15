Lincoln University raised $2.24 million in its 2019-20 “We Are Lincoln” Annual Fund Campaign, nearly double its original goal of $1.2 million.
Gifts and donations to the campaign include cash and in-kind gifts that benefit the university immediately, as well as pledged, endowment and estate gifts that will benefit LU in the future. The campaign supports student success through a variety of funds.
"In the midst of so much happening in our world, we are overwhelmed with the support of our Annual Fund Campaign,” said university President Jerald Jones Woolfolk.
“These gifts brought us hope – hope for stability in these uncertain times; hope for our future as we navigate through today; and, most importantly, hope for our students who so desperately need tangible proof that things will be okay.”
For more information about tax-deductible donations to support students attending Lincoln University, contact André Grinston, vice president of Institutional Advancement and Alumni Relations, at 573-681-5506.
