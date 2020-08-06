Maryville University reduces undergraduate tuition 5% 

Maryville University has reduced tuition 5% for traditional undergraduate on-campus students beginning in Fall 2020. Undergraduate on-campus tuition at the university has been flat for the past four years.
“Tuition reduction allows students and families to plan out a more affordable path to their Maryville education, which has some of the best outcomes in the nation including a 97% career outcome rate and an 84% retention rate,” said President Mark Lombard.
Maryville’s tuition and fees cover all course materials, a new iPad with over 200 learning apps, and one of the most connected campuses in the U.S.
Lombardi said, “Maryville is leveraging its enrollment growth and technological investments to pass along savings to the student.”
