Missourians have until Sunday, May 31 to apply for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to help with energy costs.
“I was out of work after sustaining an injury while in the military,” said LIHEAP recipient Jah Johnson. “LIHEAP helped pay the bills when I couldn’t. Because of LIHEAP I didn’t have to go without heat or electricity. If you don’t know if you should apply, take the time to educate yourself.”
Spire has a free webinar to help people apply for LIHEAP. To view the webinar or to learn more about LIHEAP and other energy assistance programs, visit Spireenergy.com/LIHEAP. For help by phone, contact a Spire customer service representative at 1-800-582-1234.
