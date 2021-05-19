The St. Louis Minority Business Development Agency recently hosted its inaugural Tribute to Women Business Leaders Brunch on May 12 at the Downtown St. Louis Marriott Grand Hotel.
The organization’s mission is to “strengthen the U.S. economy by helping ethnic minority businesses create or retain jobs, and build economically vibrant, socially responsible entrepreneurs, businesses, and communities.
Sharilyn D. Franklin, a co-founder of the marketing communications firm Fuse, Inc., who is also recognized as “The Leadership Doctor,” expressed the importance of using adaptive leadership to motivate and encourage employees to be their best, during her keynote address.
“We were very excited to host our first Tribute to Women Business Leaders Brunch and look forward to celebrating the great accomplishments of our honorees,” said Todd Gilyard, St. Louis Minority Business Development Agency project director.
The honorees included:
Ann Marr, executive vice president, Global Human Resources of World Wide Technology, Inc.
Sandra Marks, executive vice president of Clayco Corporation.
Sue Bhatia, president & CEO of Rose International.
Kimberly Brown, founder and president of the Perfect Skin Code.
Leslie Gill, president & CEO of Rung for Women.
Ashley Woods, president of RioLey Enterprise & Holdings.
Anika D. Porter, president & CEO of Lifespiration LLC, who also presented the honorees as the emcee for the event.
The inaugural brunch was sponsored by Ameren, Centene Corporation, McKinney Wealth Group, NAACP, Webster University, Salesforce, St Louis County NAACP, Washington University-in-St. Louis and Personal Touches by Jeanetta.
The St. Louis MBDA Business Center is operated by the Chicago Minority Business Development Council, Incorporated and J. Vincent Williams, president of the Chicago Minority Supplier Development Council, presented awards with Gilyard.
The Center is part of a national network of MBDA Business Centers funded by the U.S. Department of Commerce, Minority Business Development Agency.
The center works with minority business enterprises to generate increased financing and contract opportunities and to create and retain jobs.
