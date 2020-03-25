Beginning March 21 and continuing through March 31, Metro Transit is temporarily waiving enforcement of cash fares on MetroBus and Metro Call-A-Ride. Customers using all other fare types can also refrain from using the farebox.
These changes were introduced to minimize personal interactions and exposure to COVID-19. All MetroBus customers are required to board and exit buses using the rear doors, except in cases where customers require an accessible entrance at the front of the bus.
In addition, to ensure safe social distancing between Metro Transit operators and riders, new orange lines are being installed on MetroLink train floors near the operator cab and yellow lines on the floor of MetroBus vehicles near the operator cab. Riders will not be allowed to stand within those zones.
Fare enforcement will continue on MetroLink, and all MetroLink passengers need to have a valid fare in their possession when riding the light rail system.
Also, as of Monday, March 23, all Bi-State Development and Metro Transit employees will be required to have their temperature screened when they report to work. Any employee who has a temperature above 100.4 will be sent home and asked to contact their doctor. Employees will be allowed to return to work once they are fever-free and have a medical statement from their physician.
This policy is being implemented to reduce potential exposure for Metro Transit riders and other employees.
Metro also is making various service adjustments based on decreased ridership in the pandemic. For information, visit metrostlouis.org. Metro Transit Information also is available Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. by text at 314-207-9786 and by phone at 314-231-2345.
