St. Louis Children’s Hospital honors President and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Michael McMillan, with its 2020 Advocacy Award for his work in improving the community and providing resources to support the region's children.
McMillan, through the Urban League, has provided nearly 100,000 residents with support in the form of jobs, educational opportunities and community empowerment. During the COVID-19 crisis he’s helped some 60,000 families with food and other key staples.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.