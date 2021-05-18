It joins states of California, Oregon
Time sensitive HIV medication will reach more Missourians through a recently pass state legislature bill.
State Sen. Greg Razer (D-Jackson County) and state Rep. Phil Christofanelli (R-St. Peters) backed the legislation with support from Empower Missouri and the Missouri HIV Justice Coalition.
Pharmacists can now dispense post-exposure prophylaxis (often referred to as PEP) without a doctor’s prescription to anyone who fears that they might have been exposed to HIV. If taken within 72 hours after exposure, PEP reduces the risk of contracting HIV by more than 80 percent.
By law, pharmacists must be authorized by a licensed doctor who determines the protocol to dispense the medication. This is a similar protocol that is in place for pharmacists who are authorized to administer vaccines.
“One of the goals of the Missouri HIV Justice Coalition is to ensure that all Missourians will have unfettered access to HIV testing and treatment,” said Mallory Rusch, Empower Missouri executive director.
“The passage of this legislation is a huge step towards this goal and will have a measurable impact in reducing the spread of HIV in our communities. We’re proud that Missouri is now a national leader in the movement to expand access to PEP.”
Empower Missouri works to secure basic human needs and equal justice for every person in our state through coalition-building and advocacy, according to Rusch.
HIV still a state health problem
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified 13 rural counties in Missouri as being vulnerable to an outbreak of HIV infection among people who inject drugs.
Missouri is one of seven states that the federal government is prioritizing in their effort to cut HIV transmission rates by 75 percent by 2025.
Last year, African Americans represented about 13 percent of the U.S. population but 43 percent of new HIV cases. In the South, they accounted for 52 percent of HIV diagnoses.
“While science has not yet found a way to cure HIV, we certainly have the tools at our disposal to end HIV [transmission] if we take the correct actions,” Christofanelli said.
The bill now heads to Governor Mike Parson’s desk where he is expected to sign it.
The bill would make Missouri the third state to allow pharmacists to dispense PEP over the counter at pharmacies. California became the first state to pass similar legislation in September 2020 and Oregon followed last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.