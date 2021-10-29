The National African American Insurance Association (NAAIA) – St. Louis Chapter recently made “the first of many donations that we will make to the Urban League because we believe in their mission of helping over 100,000 African Americans and others in the St. Louis region to obtain economic equality,” said Tina Anderson, NAAIA president.
“The Urban League thanks NAAIA for their contribution, and we are looking forward to their continued partnership and support of our programmatic goals and initiatives,” Tom Bailey, vice president of development for the Urban League, said after accepting the $500 donation.
Kathy Conley-Jones, founder and president of The Conley Financial Group and member of NAAIA-St. Louis said upward mobility and wealth building are critical to success in the African American community.
“I feel that the Urban League offers the best community programs for closing the racial wealth gap,” she said.
The 15 chapters of the NAAIA serve as a network among people of color and others employed in or affiliated with the insurance industry.
For more information about NAAIA, visit www.naaia.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.