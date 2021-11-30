The National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) announced that Janis L. Ware, publisher of The Atlanta Voice, will receive its Legacy Award, a special honor presented during its 2021 Hall of Fame Inductees, Special Honors Recipients and Finalists ceremony.
The organization is holding the ceremony virtually, on Saturday, December 4, at 7:30 p.m. ET, through a free video stream that will include special guests, entertainment and interactive features.
“I am extremely honored to be chosen to receive the NABJ Legacy Award,” Ware said. “Despite being a publisher of a newspaper for over 30 years, I’m always surprised when someone takes the time to recognize the work that my organization and I have done.”
“We’ve been at it for 56 years and since taking over for my father J. Lowell Ware, The Atlanta Voice has managed to provide our community with the information that it needs. And in the process, we’ve managed to continue to up our game. In my eyes, it isn’t Janis L. Ware receiving the NABJ 2021 Legacy Award, but Janis L. Ware and The Atlanta Voice because when you honor me, you’re acknowledging my team and the work that we will continue to do for another 56 years and more.”
During the virtual awards ceremony, NABJ will induct eight new members into its Hall of Fame and award 14 Special Honors to Black journalists and communicators from around the world.
