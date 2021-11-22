American Foods Group is planning to bring more than 1,300 quality jobs, a $450 million investment and $1 billion in economic impact through a new facility in Warren County, pending final approval.
“The STL 2030 Jobs Plan specifically highlights the critical role the region plays in global agriculture, noting that 50% of U.S. crops and livestock are produced within 500 miles of the greater metropolitan St. Louis area,” said Greater St. Louis, Inc. CEO Jason Hall. “This investment in good-paying jobs in the St. Louis metro directly advances priorities outlined in the plan and further demonstrates our global agricultural leadership.”
Greater St. Louis, Inc.’s business attraction initiative, AllianceSTL, worked alongside the Warren County teams, Missouri Partnership, Missouri Department of Agriculture and the Missouri Department of Economic Development to bring this incredible win to fruition.
The St. Louis region’s agricultural assets have long served as an economic engine. An American Foods Group facility will bring cattle processing closer to production and bolsters the economy for local farmers and agriculture businesses. The family-owned company complements Missouri’s already thriving agricultural and agtech strengths, a next generation sector the STL 2030 Jobs Plan views as poised for definitive growth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.