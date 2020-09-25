National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency Director Vice Adm. Robert Sharp and Harris-Stowe State University President Corey S. Bradford Sr. signed an agreement September 21 that lays the foundation for NGA and HSSU to collaborate on course offerings at Harris-Stowe for STEM educators.
“Our national security depends on the leadership and innovation that will come from the next generation of science, mathematics, engineering and technology professionals,” said Sharp. “We'll need top-quality STEM educators to teach and mentor that next generation.”
NGA, which delivers geospatial intelligence to policymakers, warfighters, intelligence professionals, is a unique combination of intelligence agency and combat support agency.
A partnership with NGA offers HSSU the opportunity to collaborate on education initiatives with professionals who are experts in their STEM fields.
“HSSU and NGA have many shared goals that will be furthered through the exchange of ideas, personnel and resources made possible through this agreement,” Bradford said. “Furthermore, HSSU is a vital resource in meeting the region’s ongoing workforce needs. This partnership will offer enhanced educational experiences to the HSSU students through research and other hands-on learning opportunities.”
The partnership also:
- provides HSSU students and faculty with access to NGA’s personnel, facilities and technology so they can learn about and collaborate in the disciplines associated with NGA’s mission
- allows NGA scientists and professionals to leverage the educational knowledge and capabilities of HSSU students and faculty to execute their mission
- encourages early interest in STEM topics by people at NGA and HSSU at all stages of their academic careers.
- and provides the potential for more opportunities for HSSU and NGA to work together in areas of mutual opportunity, including on topics of critical thinking and analysis.
“This is just the start of the partnership,” said J.N. Markiel, senior GEOINT authority for geomatics. “The agreement can be amended going forward, so additional goals may be added as appropriate as we continue our collaborative efforts.”
