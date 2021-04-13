Athletic wear giant Nike has announced a major expansion of its Black Community Commitment program by granting $250,000 to four St. Louis-based nonprofit organizations that work toward economic empowerment, education and social justice for African Americans.
The St. Louis grants, part of a five-city expansion of an effort that launched in February with grants awarded in Portland and New York City, will help support four efforts including the Riverview West Florissant Corporations' beautification program and increased access to mental health and wellness programs, according to a spokeswoman for the Beaverton, Oregon-based shoemaker.
Nike -- which includes the Nike, Converse, and Jordan brands -- announced its community commitment program in 2020, as major U.S. corporations began to funnel millions to help support economic empowerment and social justice efforts, following the widely-viewed May death of George Floyd, who died under the knee of a then-Minneapolis police officer. His death set off global protests and forced a national reckoning on systemic racism, and its impact on generational wealth.
At that time, the Nike, Converse and Jordan brands and NBA legend Michael Jordan committed a combined $140 million over 10 years to invest in and support organizations focused on economic empowerment, education and social justice to address racial inequality for African Americans.
Also, Nike said it is donating $1 million to the National Urban League for two targeted efforts.
Half will help fund the Urban League’s Urban Reentry Jobs Program, which helps formerly incarcerated people find sustained work. The remaining $500,000 will support the League’s “Home is Where the Wealth Is,” a campaign that helps expand first-time homeownership opportunities for Black Americans through financial education and coaching.
“With Nike, Inc.'s investment, we’ll be able to both get more people to work in living wage jobs soon after incarceration and expand homeownership opportunities for Black individuals and families across the United States,” Marc H. Morial, president and CEO of National Urban League said in a statement.
Benefiting from the Nike grants locally are:
Riverview West Florissant Development Corporation, which will use the funds to support the Corporations' Beautification program and provide summer jobs for youth. It will also support the Baden Enrichment Center, providing a variety of programs and activities that encourage economic development for area youth. ($75,000)
The corporation was founded in 1994 to “strengthen and stabilize the city's north corridor which includes 10 neighborhoods and over 40,000 residents,” according to its Facebook page. The organization focuses on area improvement and economic development.
Urban Golf of Greater St. Louis, which will boost support for the organization’s satellite locations to provide educational opportunities for Urban St. Louis youth. It also will support an on-course program, providing mentorship opportunities that encourage career development and post-secondary placement. ($75,000)
Peoples Community Action Corporation, which will help clients gain greater access to mental health and wellness programs. The organization is part of the People’s Family of Corporations which includes the Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers. ($50,000)
Annie Malone Children & Family Service Center, which offers social services, educational programs and advocacy for at-risk children and families. The organization looks to advance “the quality of life for children, families, and communities.” ($50,000)
Other Black Community Commitment grantees announced Wednesday are in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles and Memphis.
The National Urban League is the latest organization to partner with Nike in its $140 million commitment.
