The plan includes an asset-based, resident-centered approach
Residents and community leaders have presented to the city an updated version of the previous North Central Plan, first published 21 years ago. It now includes an asset-based, resident-centered approach to development.
The nearly 450-page plan was produced by the North Central Plan steering committee in partnership between Deaconess Foundation and the United Church of Christ Church Building and Loan Fund and includes financial support by Deaconess Foundation. It seeks to continue to revive and develop the Covenant Blu-Grand Center and Vandeventer neighborhoods.
The committee was made up of 27 residents and neighborhood representatives and was staffed by a professional planning design team led by H3 Studios, Vector Communications and Action St. Louis.
The updated plan stated that while the original North Central Plan set forth many creative recommendations for developing and improving the area, the original plan did not articulate an actionable road map for implementation, nor was the plan ever adopted by the city, limiting its impact on city investment and the ability to guide private development.
On May 15, St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones joined residents for a public celebration to commemorate the completion of the North Central Plan.
Audrey Ellermann, co-chair of the North Central Plan steering committee, said the celebration was in recognition of the members who led the process.
“The plan was designed to be an accountability tool,” she said in a media release. “By adopting this plan, the city will ensure that development in our community is led by residents’ voice, in essence democratizing development.”
The creation of the updated plan included two town halls with residents and meetings with most of the area’s community groups and institutions.
Following a public endorsement from area aldermen, the finalized plan was publicly submitted to the city’s Planning and Urban Design Agency to be adopted as an official city planning document, to be used as guidance for future development in the neighborhood. It will be up for formal approval by the city in the coming months.
According to the finalized document, the North Central Vision Action plan seeks to create:
A community with stronger stakeholder relationships between residents, businesses, community organizations, faith-based organizations and government (elected and appointed officials, public health, public safety and public works departments schools, etc.)
A clear vision for redevelopment which addresses the need for inclusive housing and economic development policies
A roadmap and timetable for the implementation of both short and long-term projects and policies, that will improve the lives of residents and businesses in the North Central Plan footprint
Informed and engaged neighborhoods prepared to influence policy changes, access local, state, and federal funding and attract private investment
Alderwoman Marlene Davis, Ward 19, told The St. Louis American that a lot was accomplished in the last 20 years.
“I would say maybe 65 to75 percent — depending on the weight you would give to housing and commercial development — of it has been accomplished and a lot of the residents who were a part of the original plan are still in the community, still in the neighborhood even though they've been redistricted,” Davis said.
The alderwoman said development is all about community support and it’s critical that the residents are on board with a business or other development moving into the area.
“You’ve got to remember, we've constantly lost population for the last 40 years on a large scale and you end up with vacant land, vacant buildings and so even though you're getting some things done, you're losing too,” she said. “So hopefully at some point we'll start stabilizing., that's what needs to happen with the city. We need to get enough done where people will choose not to leave, and more people will choose to come.”
The plan can be read in its entirety online at northcentralstlplan.com.
