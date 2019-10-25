St. Louis Promise Zone residents have until November 4 to apply for the 2020 Neighborhood Leadership Fellows. This nine-month fellowship provides hands-on workshops on policy, research, and innovation promoting equitable neighborhood development; power trainings for boards, commissions, and public office; collaborative learning through dialogue and presentations among fellows and experts; and mentoring from leaders and peers. For more information or to apply, visit http://cwc.umsl.edu/nlf/. For questions, contact Claire at wolffca@missouri.edu.

