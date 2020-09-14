The Opportunity Trust awarded $500,000 to Normandy Schools Collaborative and the School District of University City to support their plans to transform teaching and learning outcome.
Since 2018, the Opportunity Trust has provided the School District of University City with approximately a half-million dollars in grant funds and connection to resources in support of its Learning Reimagined plan.
“Their support is equipping our district with the resources and finances necessary to make dramatic and urgent improvements that will directly benefit the most vulnerable young people in our community,” said Superintendent Dr. Sharonica Hardin-Bartley.
The Opportunity Trust began its work with the Normandy Schools Collaborative in 2019 after being contacted by the district's Board President Sara Foster. It funded an analysis of performance data, instructional quality, and stakeholder feedback for Normandy Schools Collaborative to help identify the root causes of the district's low performance. The district used this data to inform its 2025 Strategic Plan.
The Opportunity Trust, according to its Founder and CEO Eric Scroggins, builds and evolves a research-backed plan for the transformation of public education systems and supports districts and schools to change how they operate so that more children are prepared for the jobs of the future.
For more information, visit www.theopportunitytrust.org.
