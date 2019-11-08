Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers is offering 12 months of free credit monitoring services to anyone who may have been affected by a data breach that it discovered on September 3. The health center believes approximately 152,000 people may have been affected.
On September 2, People’s experienced a cyber-attack from an unknown foreign actor that locked data on certain servers. Patient data, provider data and employee data were involved in this incident, but patient medical records, People’s claimed.
People’s took immediate action to secure its information. It engaged a forensic information technology firm and notified law enforcement.
The hacker demanded that People’s pay a ransom to unlock the data, which the health center has not done. The data remains locked.
Information about patients from the years 2011 through September 2, 2019 may have been affected. The data involved may have included patient names, dates of birth, addresses, social security numbers, limited clinical data, pharmacy data, insurance information and dental x-rays. 2.
Information about health care providers who sought to be credentialed by People’s from the years 2010 through September 2, 2019 may have been affected. The data relating to health care providers may have included names, addresses and social security numbers.
Employee information from the years 2012 through September 2, 2019 may also have been affected. Data involved relating to employees may have included names, addresses and social security numbers.
“Although we have no way of knowing whether the information that has been locked in our system has actually been viewed or accessed by this foreign actor, we are taking precautionary steps to ensure the safety of our patients and employees are at the forefront of our concerns,” said Dwayne Butler, Betty Jean Kerr People’s Health Centers CEO.
“Be assured that we place a top priority on protecting and keeping secure the information that has been entrusted to us. With the help of highly regarded security experts, we have put further safeguards in place to help prevent future cyber-attacks,” Butler added.
For more information, call 314-367-7848 or visit https://phcenters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.