The West Florissant corridor in Ferguson – the heart of the community and the epicenter of protests and civil unrest five years ago – is undergoing revitalization by business leaders who have joined together as Health & Homes STL. Health & Homes has currently raised $8 million and secured four acres of land.
The first project of the WestFlo District, already under construction, will be a new Boys & Girls Club Teen Center of Excellence to open in October, followed by a new Mercy health care hub, surrounded by 12,000 square feet of ADA-compliant sidewalks, 17 new crosswalks, almost four miles of improved curbs and gutters, and much-needed street lighting.
The new Boys & Girls Club is a $12.4 million project that will provide three stories and more than 26,000-square-feet of space to serve 1,500 community members between the ages of 12 and 18. “This center will provide our children with access to fun, fitness, job readiness and leadership programs in the neighborhood where they live,” said Flint Fowler, president of Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis.
Mercy plans to break ground by the end of the year on an 11,000-square-foot facility next to the club. The clinic will provide primary care and women’s services, as well as behavioral health services and other needed social services. Longer term plans include the addition of better housing, a new grocery store and improved storm water management.
The underlying effort is in line with addressing the social determinants of health developed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services via Healthy People 2020. Factors include health and health care, economic stability, education and neighborhood environment.
“We met with residents in southeast Ferguson and asked them to tell us what the community needs,” said Donn Sorensen, founder and board chair of Health & Homes, as well as executive vice president of Mercy. “Their hopes for the neighborhood included basic services such as adequate health care, better infrastructure and new economic opportunities. It’s about removing the barriers that cause isolation and replacing them with connections that provide options.”
Find out more about Health & Homes STL at healthandhomes.org.
