Award-winning journalist Karen Robinson-Jacobs will officially join The St. Louis American staff as a full-time Report for America (RFA) Business reporter in June. Report for America, which places emerging journalists in highly vetted newsrooms throughout the country, is pairing a few seasoned journalists with host newsrooms this year. The St. Louis American and partner newsroom Type Investigations are honored beneficiaries of this new effort. Robinson-Jacobs will cover local business news in St. Louis on a weekly basis, while taking a deeper investigative dive into specific business stories throughout the year.
“We’re incredibly excited to work with Robinson-Jacobs as a Report for America corps member to expand local watchdog reporting,” said Cassi Feldman, executive director at Type Investigations. “This is a fantastic opportunity that reflects our newsroom’s commitment to reporting on undercovered issues by and for the communities impacted.”
Publisher Donald M. Suggs said,“Karen is a savvy, entrepreneurial journalist with broad experience as a reporter and editor. We're pleased to be partnering with Type Investigations through the RFA program to bring her to our newsroom. This undertaking reflects a deepening of The American’s commitment to reporting on the St. Louis business community--for the benefit of our audience and the progress of our community and region.”
Robinson-Jacobs was the first African-American woman to serve as an editor at the Milwaukee Journal newspapers. She worked for the Dallas Morning News for 15 years.
