Ronald L. Roberts was appointed to the Joint Executive Governing Board for the Normandy Schools Collaborative, which serves nearly 3,300 students, by the Missouri State Board of Education. His term begins immediately and runs through June 30, 2023. Roberts replaces Pamela Westbrooks-Hodge, who was appointed to the State Board of Education in January.
Roberts is a managing principal with Ridge Graves, LLC, a real estate development and investment enterprise in St. Louis. During his 20-year career in real estate development and finance, Roberts has been involved in the underwriting, financing, planning, developing and constructing of thousands of homes across the United States and in Kenya.
“As a former student and current resident of Normandy, he has a deep commitment to ensuring all students in the community have an opportunity for success,” said Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Margie Vandeven.
The board was established in May 2014 to provide leadership for the Normandy Schools Collaborative following the district’s classification as unaccredited in January 2013. The State Board of Education approved provisional accreditation for Normandy in December 2017.
