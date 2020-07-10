Ronda Wallace is the interim principal of North Technical High School. She has made history by becoming the first African-American female principal in the history of the Special School District. Wallace held the title of assistant principal at North Tech for five years and acting principal for one year.
She brings over 20 years of teaching experience with over 10 years of educational leadership to North Technical High School. She is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated, a recipient of The Apple for the Teacher Award and was honored as Teacher of the Year during her tenure with the Houston Independent School District, Houston, Texas.
