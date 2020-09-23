ST. LOUIS, Sept. 22, 2020 - Officials from Schnuck Markets, Inc. today announced a $100,000 donation to ease the technology crisis in St. Louis Public Schools and St. Louis Charter Schools KIPP and Premier Charter. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, students of these schools are attending classes virtually this fall, many without access to the technology tools needed for virtual learning. The SLPS Foundation will receive $50,000, with each charter school receiving $25,000.
“At Schnucks, we understand the difficulties that the pandemic has caused as well as the changes in operations that it has required,” said Schnucks Director of Corporate External Relations Schron Jackson. “Our commitment to those in need, especially children, in our home market of St. Louis remains steadfast and part of our company’s mission to nourish people’s lives and help strengthen the communities we serve.”
The funds will primarily be used to supply students with iPads and laptops as well as provide wireless hotspots to families who need them to ensure equitable access to the internet.
“It was critical that we started the school year with the technology students needed to fully engage in learning. Thanks to donors like Schnucks, we’ve been able to provide headphones, laptops or iPads to 21,000 St. Louis Public Schools students,” said St. Louis Public Schools Foundation President Jane Donahue. “We are grateful to partners like Schnucks for helping us equip all students with the tools they need to succeed.”
About Schnucks
Founded in St. Louis in 1939,Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2019 rankings, Schnucks is the 155th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $16 million in food to pantries that help those in need.
