Schnuck Markets, Inc. is now extending its partnerships with locally owned restaurants to offer grab-and-go meals from six Black-owned businesses. Customers will now find offerings from Royally Baked, The Fattened Caf, Patty’s Cheesecakes, Bold Spoon Creamery, Cathy’s Kitchen and Ms. Piggies’ Smokehouse at select Schnucks locations.
Specialty Deli Category Manager Andy DeCou and others at Schnucks sought out local restaurant owners who were interested in partnering with Schnucks to reach more customers. “At Schnucks, we’re committed to supporting our neighboring restaurants at a time when many are struggling because of pandemic restrictions on space and occupancy,” DeCou said.
Bold Spoon Creamery founder and owner Rachel Burns said this new partnership is an exceptional opportunity for her small business.
“As a St. Louis native, I’ve been coming to Schnucks my entire life. I’m grateful to have the opportunity to partner with Schnucks, a local business that shares our mission of supporting other local businesses,” Burns said.
“We use local ingredients in all of our ice cream so this partnership not only helps us, but many other local businesses just like ours as well.”
Burns also noted that like Schnucks, Bold Spoon Creamery is a family-owned business that she operates along with her husband, Corey Wilkinson, son, Harrison Burns and brother, Brad Burns.”
Schnucks initially announced the program with partners Revel Kitchen, Crispy Edge, Seoul Taco, Nudo House STL, Crushed Red and Hot Box Cookies.
“As a part of the St. Louis business community for more than 80 years, we feel we have an obligation to help those local restaurant entrepreneurs and their staffs who have been greatly impacted by the pandemic,” said Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock.
“Schnucks hopes that by supporting local restaurants that our customers will continue to support local businesses too.”
Schnucks’ support of restaurants extends beyond the grab-and-go meals that are now available to customers. The company has also purchased in-store catering from more than 75 local restaurants to serve to Schnucks staff at no cost to them.
Schnucks plans to add several more restaurants in the coming weeks. For an updated list, visit https://tinyurl.com/Schnucks-grab-go.
