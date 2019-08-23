Startups interested in being a part of the Venture Showcase at Startup Connection ’19 can apply online through September 3.
Startup Connection ’19, billed as the St. Louis region’s largest event celebrating innovation and entrepreneurship, returns 4:30-9 p.m. Wednesday, November 6 at The Globe Building, 710 N. Tucker in Downtown St. Louis. The evening celebrates more than 60 of St. Louis’ top startups, along with more than 40 entrepreneur support organizations. (To request to participate in the Resource Fair, support organizations can go to www.startupconnection.org/resource-fair.)
Last year’s event attracted more than 1,000 entrepreneurs, investors, business people, scientists and students who support the St. Louis innovation scene.
For more information visit startupconnection.org. Apply for the Venture Showcase at www.startupconnection.org/venture-showcase.
