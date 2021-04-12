Amanda Shields

Missouri Botanical Garden appoints Amanda Shields as Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Shields will spearhead efforts at the Garden to ensure all ongoing work is inclusive across all its platforms.  She will be tasked with engaging all stakeholders and welcoming new audiences, leading towards a more equitable and inclusive community in the Garden and across the region.

