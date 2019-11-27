National Shop Black Week is underway and continues through Black Friday, November 29.
According to organizers, what started as a grass-roots effort based on a pun on “Black Friday” is now a growing collective of more than 1.5 million members, from coast to coast, sharing information on social media requesting people to patronize black businesses and relay their purchases, business name and locations using the hashtags #shopblackweek and #SBW2019.
Though the original organizers were black, the movement is diverse.
“We had no idea that so many different people from different backgrounds would want to get involved,” said Aysha Jackson, VP of Operations for The Nubian Network the lead in coordinating Shop Black Week activities.
Locally, the 4th annual Black Owned Black Friday will be celebrated with a pop-up market on Cherokee Street featuring black makers, artists and creative brands from St. Louis.
Vendors include Feeling Moody, Mahnal, Sow Tea Company, Dirty Blossom, Mahogany Citizen, Dail Chambers, Applettree Chic, Noir USA, Neo Zoe, Aims Moon Paperie, Pie Movement, Eugenia Alexander, Katrina Z'Chori, Butter Love by LC, Lola Ogbara, Heaven's Creations, Pacia Anderson, Davion Coleman Art, N'Dea, Shine In All Shades, Sneaker Kyng, Sahgol by Elle Maize, Body Heat, I am Bowites, All Props Deserved, Culture Shock Accoutrements, Cbabi, Black Madonna Juju, Rocket, Black Clothing, Nah I'm Just Pretty, Naa-Dodoa Ankrah, Brandin Vaughn Collection, Burger 809, Teatopia and Hop Shop.
Visit shopblackweek.org for information to participate as a business, individual or organization.
