Representatives from six minority- and women-owned companies set up displays during Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s annual Diverse Vendor Spotlight Event on Thursday, November 14 in the Morris University Center, Mississippi/Illinois Rooms.
“This time we decided to do a smaller fair, so that it would be less overwhelming. The vendors were invited after registering for a similar event earlier this year,” said Tara Raburn, Business Enterprise Program administrative associate. “These specialized vendors were chosen, because they offer supplies we often use.”
The vendors included:
Louer Facility Planning of Collinsville, providing furniture, design services, space planning, project management, installation and more. Jane Louer, CEO and president. For more information, visit louerplan.com.
Omar Inc., of Chicago, a distributor and direct importer of a variety of products, including gloves, can liners, protective clothing, towel and tissue, corrugated boxes, safety supplies and equipment. For more information, visit omarinc.com.
ResourceOne Interior Solutions and Design of Springfield, a full-service contract office furniture and Knoll dealership. Cindy Davis, owner. For more information, visit resourceoneoffice.com.
SJB Promotions of Mason City, a promotional product distributor. For more information, visit sjbpromotions.com.
South Coast Paper of Columbia, S.C., a paper converting, sales and marketing company. For more information, visit southcoastpaper.com.
The Will Group of Chicago, the pioneer company of several different companies that are prominent within the lighting and electrical industry. For more information, visit thewillgroup.com.
“I would love to meet new people at SIUE and let them know who we are and what we do,” said Roderick M. Young, vice president of business development for The Will Group. “I would love to come away having developed relationships and opportunities to illuminate the many quality products and services we provide.”
The Office of Vice Chancellor for Administration organized and hosted the fair.
