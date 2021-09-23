Stephanie Slay was recently promoted to the position of portfolio manager At Justine Petersen Housing Investment Corporation (Justine PETERSEN). Slay originally came to Justine PETERSEN in 2007 as a client. She joined the JP Staff as a full time associate in June of 2017. Slay and her husband have served the St. Louis market for over 20 years as small business owners. At Justine PETERSEN, Slay is able to use her years of business management experience to assist clients in successfully managing their assets. PETERSEN is a Missouri not-for-profit corporation whose mission is to connect institutional resources with the needs of low-to moderate-income individuals and families, helping them to build assets and create enduring change - not just for each individual or family that we assist, but the community as a whole.
featured
People on the Move
Slay promoted to portfolio manager at Justine Petersen
-
- Updated
- 0
Tags
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
News
Most Popular
Articles
- Nelly debuts his Burger King combo meal
- Love potentially in the air for Diddy, Joie Chavis
- Black woman pastor wins historic election to Baptist organization post
- Simone Biles' boyfriend cut by Texans
- Alderman accused of harassing Black deacon gathering Prop R signatures
- How dare you, Paul McKee?
- Homer G. Phillips Hospital was no 3-bed urgent care clinic
- Former nurses, physician blast use of Homer G. Phillips’ name on ‘second-rate facility’
- Jeremey Maclin’s undefeated Pioneers feature powerful offense
- Jaheim arrested for starvation, animal neglect
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.