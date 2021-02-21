St. Louis University has received a $500,000 grant from the Clare Boothe Luce program of the Henry Luce Foundation to create a tenure-track assistant professor position in robotics and autonomous systems for an early-career, female faculty member in Parks College of Engineering, Aviation and Technology.
The faculty member will join SLU in the fall of 2021.
he professorship will be for five years, with SLU fully funding the position thereafter. The grant allows for professional development funds to be provided for expenses such as training, additional research support, travel or child care.
