Canada has a new ally in St. Louis – local attorney Sonette T. Magnus, a partner at Lewis Rice, LLC. She was named Canada’s new honorary consul based in St. Louis. Canada is Missouri’s largest trading partner with annual trade of $10.8 billion annually.
Appointed by the Canadian Consul General in Chicago John Cruickshank, Magnus will promote the Canada-U.S. relationship in the greater St. Louis area, working to advance trade between Missouri and Canada in strategic areas including agriculture, goods, services and energy. In partnership with the Consulate General based in Chicago, she will also collaborate with local St. Louis partners and policy-makers on issues such as environment and climate conservation.
Magnus follows the late John Bachman as honorary consul and will serve a three-year term.
A native of Jamaica, Magnus earned her J.D. from Emory University School of Law in 2009 but studied in Canada as an undergraduate. She earned her B.A. with distinction from the University of Toronto in 2006, after studying at the St. George Campus in downtown Toronto. Her undergraduate studies focused on Criminology and Political Science.
“Her excellent reputation, deep investment in the community, Canadian roots and expertise on international trade and law makes her perfectly suited to this role,” Consul General John Cruickshank said in a statement.
“She brings a wealth of experience, and we are confident that Sonette will help nurture business opportunities for citizens on both sides of the border. Now more than ever, as we find ourselves facing the unprecedented challenges that come with managing business during a global pandemic, we need someone who can advance trade and overall engagement between Canada and St. Louis.”
At St. Louis-based Lewis Rice, Magnus represents clients in courts throughout the state and federal courts. She also practices in the Governmental Solutions and Administrative Law Department, where her experience includes implementing practical strategies to achieve business results and influencing public policy in the greater St. Louis area. She focuses on bridging strategic alliances between the public and private sector, particularly shepherding public-private partnerships.
According to Lewis Rice, she “regularly creates and implements litigation strategy, always being mindful of the external factors that can influence a trial (such as geography, socio-economic realities, and jury composition).”
She counts the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis as one of her clients and serves on its Board of Directors.
“Sonette has been an exemplary member of our board and attorney, helping the Urban League on multiple issues with the ultimate level of professionalism and care and compassion for our clients, mission and the entire region,” said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis.
“She is an excellent choice for honorary counsel with her extremely unique background. She has lived in the U.S. Canada, coming from Jamaica, so she has a broad perspective on local, state, national and international issues and is a great advisor.”
She currently serves as an adjunct associate professor of Bankruptcy, Introduction to Law and International Law Courses at Webster University, as an Advisory Board member of the Emory Bankruptcy Developments Journal, and a trustee of the Federal Practice Memorial Trust. She also is a registered lobbyist. Previously, she clerked for Chief Judge Kathy A. Surratt-States of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
Canada and Missouri share a long and deep history and connection, both deeply marked by French and English influences.
“The cross-border relationship reflects a common history, ideals and mutual commitment to address the most challenging bilateral, multilateral and global issues of the day,” the Canadian Consulate said in a statement.
“The United States and Canada share deeply integrated economies and enjoy the largest bilateral trade and investment relationship in the world. The two countries share the goal of enhancing shared prosperity, creating jobs, protecting workers and the environment and promoting sustainable economic development.”
