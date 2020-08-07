Spectrum will bring the mission of safe and healthy homes to St. Louis during the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis’ Back to School Supplies & Food Distribution on Aug. 8.
Spectrum will collaborate with the Urban League of St. Louis to distribute 500 Safe & Healthy Home Kits, which feature easy-to-install and -use products to help make homes safer and healthier. Spectrum partnered with Rebuilding Together to ensure the kit contents align with the Eight Principles of a Healthy Home endorsed by the U.S. Surgeon General and developed by the National Center for Healthy Housing. Kits include:
- First Aid Kit
- LED Night Light
- Smoke Alarm
- Carbon Monoxide Tester
- Cleaning Solution
- Clear Silicone Caulk
- Weatherstrip
- DampRid®
- Emergency Radio
- Home Safety Checklist
Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis at St. Louis Community College Forest Park, located at 5600 Oakland Ave, starting at noon on Aug. 8, in conjunction with the Back to School Supplies & Food Distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.