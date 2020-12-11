Dr. Sam Page, St. Louis County executive, has appointed Bishop Calvin Scott, Believers Temple Word Fellowship as president of St Louis County Housing Authority.
Scott has served as a board member on the St. Louis County Housing Authority for more than eight years since his initial appointment in 2012. He also serves as the CEO Believers Temple’s Urban Initiative Community Development Corporation. His leadership led to securing land and overseeing the $9.2M development of Scott Manor, a low-income, independent living facility, for residents age 55 and older.
“I am both humbled and grateful for the opportunity to serve as president of the St. Louis County Housing Authority,” Scott. “I look forward to continuing my work with the county executive’s office and residents to reexamine current systems and practices to help meet the current and future housing needs of county residents.”
Among his other activities, Scott has served on the Community Advisory Committee for the Riverview Gardens School District. As a strong advocate for underserved communities, Scott said, “I believe in taking a holistic approach to the kingdom of God, focusing on family, marriage, children, youth, leadership and economic development.”
“I am doing the work that I have been called to, which is to act justly, to love mercy and to walk humbly with God,” Scott said.
Scott and his wife, Prophetess Deborah Scott, have three adult children and six grandchildren. He is the founding pastor of Believers Temple Word Fellowship, where he has served as pastor 27 years.
