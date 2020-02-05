The Missouri Office of Administration launched MoCareers, a new website, mocareers.mo.gov, to make applying for a job with any of the State of Missouri’s 16 executive departments easier.
“In the past, talented candidates might overlook a position because they could not easily search for and find an opening,” Office of Administration Commissioner Sarah Steelman said in a statement. “Or they might become frustrated by completing the same paperwork multiple times for different positions. MoCareers cuts through all that by allowing applicants to apply for more than one position at the same time.”
For more information on how to apply, please visit mocareers.mo.gov.
