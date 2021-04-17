Students and professionals can enroll for the 12-week immersive bootcamp
Harris-Stowe State University (HSSU) and Claim Academy, a coding bootcamp based in St. Louis, and have announced a new partnership to offer professionals and students with the opportunity to become full stack coders and developers through an accelerated program that promises to answer the high demand for coders and provide job-placement assistance with a 95% placement rate.
“We are excited to partner with Claim Academy and enroll our Harris-Stowe scholars and all professionals into this valuable program,” said Dr. Stacy Gee Hollins, Dean of the Anheuser-Busch School of Business. “The bootcamp is open to all which means that anybody with an interest in coding can begin fulfilling their dreams right now.”
Ola Ayeni, Founder of Claim Academy, started this boot camp to assist in meeting critical workforce goals in the technology space. “There is a real demand for coding jobs in St. Louis city and the greater St. Louis region,” Ayeni said. “These jobs pay well and help empower professionals looking to attain advanced skills, their families and the greater economy striving to harness the power of technology.”
Claim Academy has a 95% placement rate and graduates make, on average, $67,000 per year as a starting salary. Claim Academy graduates are currently employed, or are contracted with, some of the area’s top companies, including Express Scripts, MasterCard, Scottrade, Centene, Mercy, RGA, Daugherty Business Systems, and others. Claim Academy is an accredited and approved center for workforce development, as designated by the Missouri Workforce Development Board. Because of this designation, Missouri residents can apply for grants for Claim Academy training through several Missouri regional programs.
About the bootcamp
The bootcamp is an immersive 12-week summer program slated to run from May 24, 2021 to August 11, 2021, Monday – Friday, for 9 hours a day. Offering hybrid online and in-person instruction, the camp is facilitated by industry professionals who utilize a market-tested coding curriculum to help participants build the competency to succeed in the technology industry.
Participants can sign up for Full Stack Java or Full Stack JavaScript programming, which are two different yet compatible programming languages.
In addition to classroom instruction, students will spend a minimum of 20 hours a week on outside projects and homework. They’ll also build a professional portfolio to showcase their abilities to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace. Career-planning services, portfolio reviews, recruiting assistance, and mentor support will also be provided to participants. Coders who successfully complete the program will receive a Certificate in Full-Stack Web Development from the Harris-Stowe State University.
All professionals, college students, and corporations seeking to sponsor employees are invited to this program. Interested military veterans are encouraged to enroll as their GI Bill benefits allow them to enroll for free.
More about the program
Previous training or experience is not required. However, an understanding of coding basics is recommended.
The program fee for the full-time, 12 weeks is $13,998. For Harris-Stowe students, this fee can be covered through Climb Credit, a low-interest lending company partnered with Claim Academy. Professionals interested in the program can also apply for the Climb Credit or gain employee corporate sponsorship. GI Bill benefits allow veterans to enroll for free. There are also partial scholarships for veterans, women, minorities, and college students.
To learn more about this opportunity, visit www.hssu.edu/claim.
