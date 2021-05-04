Summer enrollment is underway at Harris-Stowe State University for students to start, catch up, or get ahead of their academic goals through exciting online, virtual or hybrid instruction.
Whether one is a transfer student, returning student, or new student, there is a potential summer academic program available for you at Harris-Stowe.
There are a wide range of academic courses in science, technology, engineering, math, healthcare management, public service, business, or education. The cost is $210 per credit hour.
Summer school options include:
Stop-Out Summer Program: Did you start college a while ago, but stopped? Are you looking to restart and earn additional credits? If you left college in good standing and want to restart or catch up, then our Stop-Out Summer Program is a great fit for you.
Eligible students may qualify for up to 6 credit hours of paid tuition. Students with 24, 54, or 84 earned hours are eligible for 6 credit hours to catch up to Sophomore, Junior, or Senior classification, and all others are eligible for 4 credit hours. In addition, students enrolled within the last year may qualify to receive assistance paying prior outstanding tuition balances.
Early Childhood Education Program for Transfer Students: Are you interested in studying Early Childhood Education? This summer program is offered through the College of Education for students transferring from a community college with their Associate’s degree. Students are eligible to receive up to 6 credit hours a year at no cost and gain a job at the Early Childhood Center at Harris-Stowe. After 90 days on the job, students will also be eligible for a $700 bonus.
Summer school at Harris-Stowe features two, 6-week convenient sessions starting May 17 and June 28.
2021 Summer Session Dates
Session I: May 17 - June 25, 2021
Session II: June 28, 2021 - August 6, 2021
Apply by May 14 for Summer Session I and June 25 for Summer Session II.
To apply or for more information, contact the Harris-Stowe Office of Admissions at (314) 340 - 3300 or visit www.hssu.edu/apply.
