U.S. EPA Region 7 Administrator Jim Gulliford, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis President Flint Fowler, EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler, U.S. Rep. Wm. Lacy Clay and Hall of Fame baseball player Ozzie Smith posed with golf clubs after the official transfer of the old Carter Carburetor Superfund Site to the Boys & Girls Clubs on September 16. The site needed to be cleaned of multiple toxic contaminates before it could be used again.