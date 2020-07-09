Tiffany Anderson was appointed co-chair of the newly established Governor’s Commission on Racial Equity and Justice by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly. Anderson is superintendent of Topeka Public Schools USD 501 and formerly was superintendent of Jennings Public Schools. Shannon Portillo, associate dean for Academic Affairs KU Edwards Campus & School of Professional Studies, is co-chair.
The commission is tasked with studying issues of racial equity and justice in Kansas and will begin its work focusing on law enforcement-community relations in the wake of the uprising sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. It will hold listening sessions across the state and make recommendations to the governor, the Legislature, and local governments on concrete and immediate steps that can be taken to increase racial equity and justice in Kansas.
“Governor Kelly’s commitment to equity for all Kansans is clear as she empowers a diverse group to bring additional voices and recommendations to the Legislature, local and state government,” Anderson said.
“The governor’s courageous step to address equity through this commission is a step that further defines Kansas as a leader and turns a moment of national unrest into a movement of progress for us all. I look forward to listening, learning, and working with others to ensure we have more equitable systems in place, serving all Kansas families well.”
The commission will meet virtually or in-person as recommended by public health guidance. It will make its initial report to Governor Kelly by December 1.
“As governor, I am committed to ensuring this latest tragedy does not fade into the next news cycle,” Governor Kelly said. “Communities of color do not have the luxury of time for leaders to address these issues.”
For more information about members of the commission, visit https://tinyurl.com/KS-equity.
