The School District of University City is pleased to announce several important changes to its executive leadership structure and staffing starting July 1, 2021.
Kashina Bell, Ed.D. will become the district’s deputy superintendent, a new role in which she will direct both the Office of Human Resources and the Office of Curriculum and Instruction. Dr. Bell currently serves as the district’s assistant superintendent for people and general administration. She joined the district in the summer of 2019. Prior to joining U. City Schools, she was the assistant superintendent for student services for Clayton Schools. Bell was also a principal in the Parkway School District, and an assistant principal in the Hazelwood School District. She began her education career as a math teacher. The move consolidates two district offices under one director to better align talent acquisition and staff management with student academic instruction and performance improvement goals. Ian Buchanan, Ed.D. the district’s current assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, is stepping down from the position after five years to pursue other professional endeavors. “Dr. Buchanan embraced the opportunity to serve our school district community and worked tirelessly to support our students, staff, and families. We wish him much success,” said Superintendent Sharonica Hardin-Bartley, Ph.D. PHR.
As part of Bell’s transition, Candice A. Wayne, currently an associate in the district’s human resources office, has been named human resource manager. Wayne will oversee daily operations of the office. A former first grade teacher in Hazelwood Schools, Wayne joined Hazelwood’s human resources department where she later became a recruitment and talent development specialist. She then worked in corporate HR at Magellan Health Services before joining the district’s human resources office in 2017. She holds a master’s degree in human resources management and is completing a year-long fellowship with the St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative Fellows Program.
Samuel Martin, Ed.D. currently the dean of students at University City High School, will become coordinator of student transition and strategic partnerships. Martin, UCHS Class of 2001, earned his bachelor’s, master’s and doctorate degrees from the University of Missouri. He began his education career in Columbia Public Schools as a school counselor. He returned home to University City High School five years ago to be the dean of students.
Lawndale Thomas has been hired as the new dean of students for University City High School. Thomas previously served as the guidance department chair/department manager at Hazelwood East High School and has more than 20 years of experience in that district. He has a master’s degree in counseling from Lindenwood University.
“We are delighted to welcome everyone into their new roles and are further excited to have Mr. Thomas join the U. City Schools team. He stood out in the hiring process, and we know that he will connect with and rally our high schoolers in profound ways,” Hardin-Bartley said. The decision to create a deputy superintendent role in the district was done to further align district resources and processes under the vision of Learning Reimagined. “Learning Reimagine requires us to examine our resources and existing management systems so they best serve our students. The above staffing changes more precisely align our services and programs to increase student achievement,” Hardin-Bartley said.
