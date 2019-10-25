Starting Sunday, October 27, United Airlines will offer a flight from St. Louis to Chicago O’Hare Bombardier CRJ 550, an innovative, two-cabin, 50-seat aircraft that the airline claims features more legroom, storage and amenities than other regional aircraft flying today
United said that St. Luis Lambert International Airport one of the very first airports to boast service on this unique aircraft.
The CRJ-550’s amenities, according to United, include space for every customer to bring a roller bag on board, overall legroom per seat than any other 50-seat aircraft flown by a U.S. airline, the ability to stay connected while in flight via Wi-Fi, and a self-serve refreshment center for United First customers featuring a wide assortment of snacks and beverages.
Tickets became available for purchase on October 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.