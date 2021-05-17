Youths, young adults, employers can apply
If you need a summer job, the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and STL Youths Jobs want to hear from you. The organizations are supporting summer employment opportunities for people ages 15-24.
“The Urban League is proud to partner once again with STL Youth Jobs to provide valuable
learning and work opportunities for our youth,” said Michael P. McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League.
“We know that providing early exposure to careers and the inclusion of caring mentors in a young person’s life can have a tremendous impact on their outlook and Future.”
Applications are available for prospective employees and employers can check their eligibility and apply at www.stlyouthjobs.org until May 30.
STL Youth Jobs has provided paid work experience, job readiness training, financial
literacy education and career and mentoring services to more than 4,500 youth since 2013.
More than 200 employers in 16 industries representing small and large businesses in the public and private sectors have been part of the summer jobs program.
McMillan said the coordinated system between the Urban League and STL Youth Jobs “creates a
centralized point of entry for all youth and businesses to participate”
The summer partnership offers employers an opportunity to meet summer staffing needs while
training, mentoring and developing the future workforce. Businesses interested in providing
summer work experiences are encouraged to sign up.
By supporting STL Youth Jobs, you are making an investment in ensuring our young people
succeed and our community thrives,” said Hillary Frey, STL Youth Jobs executive director.
“Our community’s young people are the catalyst that is needed to increase the quality and
inclusivity of the St. Louis workplace.
“The solution to creating inclusive economic growth is through the creation of access,
opportunity and experience. By increasing local investment, partnerships and opportunities, we
strive to create a network of stakeholders who are collectively focused on the future of St. Louis.”
It costs $2,600 to fund one summer job, including salary, job training, financial literacy education and job coaching.
STL Youth Jobs is seeking in-person and virtual opportunities for about 500 young people as the organization remains responsive to CDC guidelines and local public health restrictions related to COVID-19.
