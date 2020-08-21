Vanessa Charlot is the new CEO for Meds & Food for Kids.
Most recently, she was the managing partner of a successful microcredit business in the north of Haiti. Previously, she served in the U.S. Army, obtaining the rank of first lieutenant, and taught in the U.S. Army Officer Candidate School. She is also a professional photographer, whose work has been published in Vogue, The New Yorker, The Atlantic and other national publications.
A first-generation Haitian American born in Florida, she recently relocated to the St. Louis area. She received her Bachelor of Arts in English Literature and Sociology from Florida Atlantic University and a Master of Educational Administration from Concordia University.
She succeeds Patricia B. Wolff, MD, founder, who remains senior advisor.
