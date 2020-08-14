Midwest BankCentre will host a Virtual Fireside Chat with Jim McKelvey at 10 a.m. Tuesday, August 25.
Orvin Kimbrough, chairman and CEO of Midwest BankCentre, will moderate. They will discuss McKelvey’s new book “The Innovation Stack.” The focus of the conversation will be “Building an Equitable Society, One Crazy Idea at a Time.”
"Building an innovation stack all begins by choosing to solve a problem that nobody has solved before,” McKelvey said. “Squaring up, righting a wrong, or solving an unsolved problem forces you to be creative even if you don't want to be."
McKelvey is a serial entrepreneur, inventor, philanthropist, artist, and author. He is the cofounder of Square, served as the chairman of its board until 2010, and still serves on the Board of Directors. In 2011, his iconic card reader design was inducted into the Museum of Modern Art. McKelvey founded Invisibly, an ambitious project to rewire the economics of online content, in 2016. He is a deputy chair of the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
Each registrant will receive a free copy of “The Innovation Stack: Building an Unbeatable Business One Crazy Idea at a Time.”
The event, which is brought to you by The St. Louis American, has limited spots. Register early to guarantee your spot at https://tinyurl.com/McKelvey-Kimbrough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.