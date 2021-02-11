Shantay Bolton, vice president and deputy chief operating officer at Tulane University, has been appointed executive vice chancellor for administration and chief administrative officer at Washington University in St. Louis, effective July 1, according to Washington University Chancellor Andrew D. Martin.
Bolton, who was born and raised in St. Louis, was valedictorian at Vashon High School. She then went on to attend Alabama A&M University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in counseling psychology.
But Bolton did not stop there: she went on to earn her doctorate in organizational psychology from Walden University and a master of business administration degree from Florida International University.
Bolton comes to Washington University from Tulane, where she has served in her current role for the past year. Prior to that, she was Tulane’s first vice president for human resources and institutional equity.
While serving as such, she transitioned the university to a self-insured health plan which “positioned us to better leverage our clinical footprint, diversify and expand benefit offerings.” In her current role, she leads Tulane’s COVID-19 return-to-work plan, oversees daily university operations, and works to promote a culture of diversity and leadership development. In particular, she has focused on promoting equity in hiring, focusing on traditionally underrepresented groups.
Outside of her work at Tulane, Bolton is still focused on equity. She serves as vice president for administration and membership for the American Association of Blacks in Higher Education; serves on the Society for Industrial and Organizational Psychologist Anti-Racism Grant Subcommittee; and was appointed by New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell to the New Orleans Workforce Development Board.
“We are delighted to have recruited a talented leader like Shantay Bolton to this critical role at Washington University,” Martin said. “She brings to the position a wealth of experience in some of the most important aspects of university operations. In addition, she is a smart and talented leader who knows how to develop and motivate teams. We could not be more pleased to be welcoming her back to St. Louis.”
Bolton called this a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to do the work I love in a place that means so much to me,” in a Washington University news release.
“This is a time of transformative change for Wash U and for the St. Louis region, and I cannot wait to embark upon the important journey that lies ahead.”
